Henry L. Jaszewski
1925 - 2020
Henry L. Jaszewski

Ocean Township - Henry L. Jaszewski passed away peacefully at his home on September 16th, surrounded by family and loved ones, just days after his 95th birthday. Henry was born in Jersey City on September 10th, 1925 to Emily (Sajkowski) and Matthew Jaszewski. He was the youngest of five children, served in the US Army during World War II, and was the only member of his family to attend college. Henry paid his own way through New York University, earning his degree in Accounting. To cover his tuition, he accepted a part-time bookkeeping role at Halsted Corporation in Jersey City, a textile bag manufacturing company where Henry would ultimately work his way to the top, assuming sole ownership of the business some 30 years later.

While Henry was engaged in so many things, it was his family that was his unrivaled pride and joy. Henry will be deeply missed by his daughter, Karen (Michael) Murphy; daughter-in-law Cathie Jaszewski; grandchildren Eric (Jenna) Jaszewski, Christie (Kyle) McKinney, Stacey (Kris) La Turno, Ryan (Ashley) Murphy, Justin (Meg) Murphy, Kyle (Alyssa) Murphy, Brendan Murphy; his ever growing circle of great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews whom he cherished greatly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille, and his son Richard. Henry and his family are eternally grateful for his caretaker and companion, Nino Makashvili, for adding years to Henry's life and for bringing a smile to his face each day.

A small private celebration of Henry's life will be held on Friday, September 18th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Jersey City Rotary Foundation, c/o Treasurer Aaron D. Forman, 76 Bloomfield Street, Apt.9H, Hoboken, NJ 07030. For his full obituary and online condolences, please visit Henry's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
