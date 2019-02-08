|
Henry L. Montanus
Whiting - Henry L. Montanus, of Whiting, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the age of 79.
He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Catherine (Taddeo) Montanus; daugher April Cutuli and husband Stephen; son David and fiancée Lisa Sarcia; brother William and wife Grace. As well as his two grandchildren, TJ and Hope Avalone.
He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Mary (Fagan) Montanus, and his sisters Doris Dunbar, Ann Decker, and Joan Mazzeo.
Born in Bronx, NY, he grew up in Staten Island. In his early years, Henry was a member of the US Marine Corp where he sailed throughout Europe and the Middle East and was stationed on the USS Forrestal.
After completing his service, Henry worked as a US Customs Inspector for over 40 years. He married Catherine in 1964 and lived on Staten Island with their children until 1977 when they moved to Bermuda. After moving back to the states, they moved to Manalapan before retiring to Whiting in 2001.
Henry was a coin collector, avid Mets and Giants fan, history buff, and world traveler.
Visitation will be today from 2-7 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759. Mass will be Saturday 9:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church in Whiting, followed by the burial at Old Tennent Cemetery in Manalapan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to . Condolences can be sent to:www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 8, 2019