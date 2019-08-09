|
|
Henry L. Schulz
Oceanport - Henry L. Schulz, age 72 of Oceanport, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, August 6, 2019. Born in Perth Amboy, he had lived in Long Branch before moving to Oceanport 43 years ago. Henry was a hair stylist and owner of Chelsea Morning Salon in Red Bank for 35 years before retiring in 2008. He was the secretary for the Home Owners Association at the Jockey Club and served his Country honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Henry was predeceased by his parents, Heinrich and Helen Schulz. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Joan H. Schulz; a son, Christian Schulz and his wife, Elizabeth; a daughter, Lauren Schulz and her partner, Nickolas Benson; and a brother, Joseph Schulz and his wife Cretia Eyster.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10 from 3 pm until the time of the service at 6 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The , Po Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019