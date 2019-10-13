|
Henry Machos
Brick - Henry Machos, 69 of Brick passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am on Thursday October 17, 2019 at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101. To read complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019