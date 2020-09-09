Dr. Henry P. Davis Jr.
Jackson - Dr. Henry P. Davis Jr., of Jackson, NJ, passed away on September 7, 2020. He was the second child born to Henry P. & Irene Davis in Austin, Texas on August 10, 1929. He grew up in Taylor, Texas. He graduated from Blackshear High School in Taylor at the age of 15 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from Huston-Tillotson College in Austin, TX four years later. While at Huston-Tillotson, he played on the football team.
Following graduation, Dr. Davis joined the U.S Air Force and served in the Korean War in 1951. During his tour in Korea, he traveled to Japan to compete in the 1952 Olympic Trials. While in the military, he worked as a radio operator and was assigned to Andrews Air Force Base in Washington D.C.
After an honorable discharge from the Air Force he spent a short stint in Detroit, Michigan working for Ford Motors. He then returned to Texas and enrolled at Prairie View A&M College in Prairie View, Texas. In 1955 he graduated with a Masters of Education Degree.
At Prairie View College, he met his wife, Ardelia Culberson Davis. They married in January of 1956. Prior to moving to Neptune, NJ, they lived in Wichita Falls, TX. In 1962, he began working at Ft. Monmouth, in Eatontown, NJ. For many years, at Ft. Monmouth, he worked as an Equal Employment Opportunity officer, before retiring in 1986 from civil service.
In 1967, he accepted the call to ministry at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Asbury Park, NJ. He initially pastored True Vine Baptist Church from 1970-1973 in Asbury Park. He then was called to pastor St. Paul Baptist Church in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. He pastored there for 40 years and retired in 2013.
While pastoring, he served as the president of the Greater Red Bank NAACP Chapter. He was also the Moderator of the Seacoast Missionary Baptist Association for three separate four year terms.
In 1988, he obtained his seminary degree from New Brunswick Theological Seminary. In 1991, he received his Doctorate degree from Drew University.
Henry P. Davis Jr. was faithful to God, his family and others. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry P. & Irene Davis, sister Ruby H. Davis and his first wife, Ardelia C. Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Dolores Ryan Davis. He is also survived by sons, David (Alice)Williams, Dr. Henry P. (Weptanomah) Davis III , Kevin O. Davis and wife (Kerry), Kent M. Davis and daughter, Susan D. (Kevin) Wigenton. From his union with Dolores, he is survived by his stepchildren, Derrick Ryan , Rickey (Judy) Ryan , Kenneth Ryan , Cheryl (Brian) Ryan Waller, Russell Ryan and Debra (Darryl) Ryan Colbert. He is also survived by his brother James L. Davis, Sr and host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
A walk thru viewing will take place Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1pm-9pm at the St. Paul Baptist Church 7 West Highland Avenue Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716. A private funeral service will take place Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10am. To view the private service please go to www.bucklandfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.