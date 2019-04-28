|
Henry P. Yhlen
Barnegat - Henry P. Yhlen, 88 of Barnegat, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Henry worked for the North Bergen School System as a custodian for 30 years. Born in North Bergen, he lived there until moving to Seaside Heights in 1999 and then moved to Barnegat. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Grace M. Yhlen in 2005, his son Henry P. Yhlen inn 1973 and a daughter Nanette Yhlen in 2005.
Surviving are three daughters, Barbara Pantoliano and husband Joe, Peggy Doty and husband Bill, Tammy Yhlen; his brother Robert Yhlen; a sister Dorothy Buciar; and three grandchildren, Jeana Pantoliano, Paul Muentener and Joseph Pantoliano, Jr.
Visitation will be held at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753 on Monday, April 29, from 4 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be offered 11:00 am Tuesday, April 30, at the funeral home.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019