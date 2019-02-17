|
|
Henry Pieszcynski
Pinellas Park, FL - Henry M. "Willy" Pieszcynski, 74, has passed from this life to meet his Lord on February 15, 2019 in his final battle with cancer.
Willy was a fighter and a dedicated worker. He entered the US Navy right out of high school, serving as a Radioman Third Class. He resided most of his life in Eatontown, and served as a lifetime member of the Eatontown Fire Department. In 1973, he was honored to become the Chief of the Department. He had a successful career as both a supervisor and director of the buildings and grounds for both Monmouth and Mercer County School Districts before retiring from the Middletown Board of Education in 1997.
In his spare time, Willy could never just sit still. He enjoyed hands-on work and would always find him working around the house, or out in the yard. Whether it be fixing and cleaning up his old antique cars or starting a brand new project, like his beloved train set, Willy was always keeping himself busy.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 54 years, his children, Michael and Cindy, his son-in-law, Richard, his two grandchildren, Kelly and Tara, and his sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Jim, all of whom he loved dearly.
Family and friends may visit on Mon. Feb. 18th from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Eatontown Fire Department (45 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724), which was an important part of his life.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019