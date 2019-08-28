Services
1927 - 2019
Lincroft/Tinton Falls - Henry Schlussler, age 92, of Lincroft/Tinton Falls, New Jersey, sadly, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Henry was born May, 9 1927 in Vienna, Austria, and fled to New York during The Holocaust.

Henry was a Veteran of the United States Navy, and an Electrical Engineer at Fort Monmouth for forty-three Years. Henry has Patents with The United States Army, on equipment which is still being used today.

Henry also owned Key Organ Service.

Henry's interests were Traveling, Photography, Computers, Flying, (He was a Pilot) Bowling, Golf, Swimming, Skiing, Dining Out, Going to The Movies and more... He also had a great Love for Cats and Dogs.

Henry was a lifelong member at Congregation B'nai Israel, in Rumson, New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith on July 2, 2006.

Henry is survived by his son, Robert Schlussler; daughter Deborah Bilancione and her husband, Carl; daughter Linda Zeek and her husband, Todd; granddaughter, Jessica Markowitz and her husband, Ian; grandson, Bryan Bilancione; granddaughter Rebecca Zeek; and great-granddaughters, Rebecca and Vanessa Markowitz.

A funeral service was held Tuesday at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels Ocean, New Jersey,

The period of mourning will be observed in The Atrium at Seabrook, Tuesday and Wednesday August 27-28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Henry's Memory may be made to a Humane Society of your choice.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 28, 2019
