Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:45 AM
All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church,
Whiting, NJ
Henry Wisniewski Obituary
Henry Wisniewski

Whiting - Henry Wisniewski, 93, of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan 7th from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
