Herb Dietrich, Jr.
Sarasota - Herb Dietrich Jr, age 61, of Sarasota FL., passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019. He was born in Red Bank, NJ., on April 20, 1958 and grew up in Union Beach, NJ. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, and lived most of his adult life in Sarasota FL.
Herb is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Dietrich of Sarasota FL, and his beloved grandsons, Jordan and Elijah. His sisters, Susan Ross (Steve), of Englewood FL, Margaret Dietrich of Lacey, WA and his brother, Scot Dietrich of Lakewood, CO, Sis Dietrich of Hazlet, NJ and Joe Messina of Pennsylvania. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by father, Herb Dietrich Sr, mother, Mary Jane Dietrich, and sister-in-law Peg Dietrich. He enjoyed hockey, football and politics, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandsons.
RIP Brother, you're forever in our hearts.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019