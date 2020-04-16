|
Dr. Herbert A. Leupold
Neptune - Dr. Herbert A. Leupold Ph.D., 89, passed away on 29 March 2020 at his home in Neptune, NJ. He was born in NY, NY on 6 January 1931 and had resided in Cooperstown, NY, Eatontown, NJ, Neptune, NJ and Red Bank, NJ.
Herb's education includes a Ph. D. in Physics from Columbia University in 1964, a MA in Physics from Columbia University in 1958 and a BS in Physics from Queens College in 1953. His research interests ranged from the study of magnetic and semiconductor materials and devices to low temperature superconductors.
After a short postdoc at Lawrence Livermore Labs, he started working as a physicist for the US Army Research Lab at Fort Monmouth, NJ in 1967 until his retirement in 2000. His extensive list of awards includes: Army Science Conference Prize (1974, 1984, 1990), Army R&D Achievement Award (1983, 1988), Harold Jacobs Award for Scientific & Technological Excellence (1987) and a Post Doc from Lawrence Livermore Labs (1964-1967). He has authored and co-authored over 100 scientific publications and has been awarded 116 patents. In 1994, Herb was elected to be a Fellow of the IEEE.
Herb was predeceased by his parents August and Josepha and his sister Eleanor Leupold Zatlin. He is survived by two brothers, Dr. Robert Leupold and Dr. Arthur Leupold, his close companion of many years, Olga Blum and beloved nieces and nephews, Kelly Dunseith, Craig Leupold, Lynne Meyer(dec.), Robert Leupold, Steven Jones, Dr. Christopher Leupold, Dr. Kerry Leupold, Melissa Lowry, Kimberly Surett and Justin Zatlin.
A memorial service will be held in honor of Herb on 8/22/2020 at 11:30 AM at Saint Mary's RC Church in Cooperstown, NY. Donations in Herb's honor may be sent to the USO or to the VFW.
