Herbert C. Massa
Howell - Herbert C. Massa, 69, of Howell, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. He was born in Jersey City, raised in Wayne and settled in Howell. Herb received his Bachelor's degree from Bloomfield College, his MBA from Seton Hall and later his certification for town administration. He was well known as the Assistant Superintendent of Schools for the Howell Township Board of Education for 32 years. In retirement, Herb served as Municipal Administrator in Hightstown, Helmetta and Lakewood, and as Interim Superintendent of West Long Branch schools.
He will be fondly remembered for his love of helping people with his knowledge. A warm-weather lover, he enjoyed being at the Jersey Shore, especially Long Beach Island, boating and crabbing. He was a history buff who enjoyed following current events and politics, as well as reading the Wall Street Journal. In his spare time, Herb was interested in real estate investments, flipping houses and walking his dog, Macy. He treasured his family above everything else.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Beatryce Massa; and in-laws, Robert and Mathilda Gross. Herb is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Donna K. Massa; daughter, Julie Ann Massa of Philadelphia, PA; sister, Joan Mancuso and her husband, Joseph of Manahawkin; brother-in-law, Stephen Gross and his wife, Kim of Howell; nephews, Joseph, Michael, and Gary; niece, Kayla; numerous, family members, friends and colleagues; and his dog, Macy.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:00 AM Funeral Mass on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 31 Asbury Road, Farmingdale. Interment will follow in Fair View Cemetery, 456 NJ-35 South, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of this remarkable man may be made to the , 2310 Highway 34, Manasquan, NJ 08736. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit
www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020