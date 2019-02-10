Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
The Church of St. Veronica
4215 Route 9 North
Howell Twp., NJ
Jackson Twp - Herbert William Dolan 89, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 1-5 PM on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. His funeral liturgy will be offered at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at The Church of St. Veronica, 4215 Route 9 North, Howell Twp., NJ. A private cremation will follow. For further information, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 10, 2019
