|
|
Herbert Kreuz
Long Branch - Herbert Kreuz, 75, passed in peace, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
He was born September 5, 1943 in Ottowitz Germany. He emigrated to Red Bank, NJ at the young age of 12. He was a hardworking, generous sheet-rocker/carpenter, whose caring nature, big heart, and resourcefulness were a blessing to all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his loving wife, Diane and brothers, Holger and Helmut.
He is survived by his sisters, Martha Jagodkin and Helga Britton; children, Beverly Kreuz, Cindy Acquaro (Edward), Robert Kreuz and Herbert Kreuz (Deidre); 9 grandchildren and a great granddaughter.
Per his request a private family service to be held at a later time. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019