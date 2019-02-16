Services
Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel
313 2Nd St
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 364-0900
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth Shalom
1235 NJ-70
Lakewood, NJ
Jackson - Herbert Lester (Les) Elbaum, age 87, of Jackson, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 13 at Atlanticare Mainland, Galloway, NJ. Born in Manhattan, NY on June 16, 1931, to the late Jack and Anna Elbaum. Predeceased by his elder brother Ernest and sister Doris Pansky. A graduate of city college NYC as an electrical engineer. He designed the wiring for the oven that made Triscuit crackers, he worked at many power plants in many states. He also was fortunate to design wiring for the Tokomac Test Fusion Reactor at Princeton. He served for many years in the board at Temple Beth Am.

He served with distinction in the Korean War as an aerial photographer for the Strategic Air Command where he met his soulmate, Jacqueline (Jackie) Hedstrom. He was a quiet, respected, gentle man by all who met and knew him.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 63 years, Jacqueline, his daughter Melissa and her husband Steven Rizzitello, his son David and his wife Beth, his grandchildren, Jessica, Jason, Adam, and Evan, his great-grandchildren Destany, Isabella and Jackson David. Funeral services will be held 11AM, February 17 at Temple Beth Shalom, 1235 NJ-70, Lakewood, NJ. Interment to follow at Beth Olam Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Herbert's name to Yad Vashem, The Holocaust Museum (https://www.yadvashem.org/), Jewish Federation of Ocean County or a . Funeral arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 16, 2019
