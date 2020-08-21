1/1
Herbert (Herb) Schumann
1929 - 2020
Herbert (Herb) Schumann

Red Bank - Herbert (Herb) Schumann of Red Bank passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020, at age 91. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Clare. He is also survived by his brother, Walter, of Sun City Center, FL, children: Mark (Loretta) Schumann of Gold Canyon, AZ, Richard (Treacy) Schumann of Lyman, SC, Laura (Daniel Pol) Schumann of Washington DC, stepchildren: Roberta Cleary of Ponte Vedra, FL, Justine (Kevin) Starrett of Chagrin Falls, OH, Adrienne (Ray Hickman) Doherty of Red Bank, NJ, many adoring grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Herb, a twin, was born in Staten Island, NY, on 1/25/1929, son of the late Walter and Emma Bendel Schumann. He graduated from Curtis High School (1947), served in the army and army reserves (1951 - 1957), and received bachelor's (1954) and master's (1963) degrees from Wagner College. Herb proudly worked as an eighth-grade schoolteacher at Shrewsbury Borough School for 31 years and especially enjoyed leading students on their annual class trip to Washington DC until he retired in 1990.

His passion for teaching translated to other areas: ski instructor, sailing instructor and little league baseball coach. Herb loved swimming and snorkeling, especially in the lake at a family cottage in Maine. He was an avid skier, meeting his son Mark in Park City into his 80s. Clare and Herb (Clerb) were known for living life to its fullest, enjoying worldwide travel over the years and regular happy hours with friends. More recently, Herb was a Red Bank Elks member and spent his time helping as he could at one of his favorite places, the Monmouth Boat Club. His friendly smile and cheerful demeanor will be missed by all.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, 8/28/20, from 4-7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701. An interment service with military honors will be celebrated on Saturday, 8/29/20, at 11 am at Holmdel Cemetery and Mausoleum, 900 Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, NJ 07733. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
AUG
29
Interment
11:00 AM
Holmdel Cemetery and Mausoleum
