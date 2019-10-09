Services
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM



Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM



Herbert W. "Bill" Genne Jr.

Herbert W. "Bill" Genne Jr. Obituary
Herbert "Bill" W. Genne, Jr.

Whiting - Herbert "Bill" W. Genne, Jr., age 65, of Whiting, passed away on October 6, in Whiting. Born in Camp Kilmer, NJ, he lived in Lakehurst before moving to Whiting.

Bill owned and operated Customplus Drywall and Painting Co., and was a US Marine Corps Veteran. Bill loved photography, painting, listening to music, and his daily visits to Lakehurst Lake.

Bill was predeceased by his wife Debbie in 2017. He is survived by his children, Erin, Billy, Megan, and Danielle; his mother, Margaret Genne; mother-in-law, Betty Irons; his sisters, Kathy, Barbara, Marybeth, and Patricia; his sisters-in-law, Sue, Bonnie, Roseanne, and Karen; his granddaughters, Ava and Mia; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 10:00am until 1:00pm with remembrances by family and friends beginning at 12noon at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ.

Inurnment will follow at the Brig. Gen. WC Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
