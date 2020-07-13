Herman Berg



Dr. Herman Berg, 88, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Herman was born on April 21,1932 in Newark, NJ where he grew up with his parents, Solomon and Irma Berg, and his brothers Harry and Paul. On June 26, 1955, 65 years ago, he married his Weequahic High School sweetheart, Beverly Kreiser.



Herman received his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Michigan State University in 1956. After working as a large animal practitioner in New Hampshire for one year, the happy couple moved to Glen Burnie, MD where he worked for seven years at a small animal practice. During their time in Maryland, the Bergs had two children, Shelley and Stuart. In 1962, Dr. Berg and his father Sol, broke ground on Berg Animal Hospital on Hwy 34 in Matawan, NJ. The family needed a place to live, so it was built half hospital, half house. The Berg family lived there for seven years. Emergency clinics did not yet exist in the area so Dr. Berg was available 24/7 to care for any animals in distress. He also worked with US Customs K9 units for all the New Jersey/New York airports and treated the K9 unit for all of Matawan Police Department. Dr. Berg mentored many doctors and employees who passed through his doors. Dr. Berg provided quality Veterinary care to the Middlesex and Monmouth county area for 54 years and practiced for a total of 61 years. He retired in 2017 as the oldest practicing Veterinarian in the State of NJ at age 85.



Herman was a renaissance man who could fix anything. Whether he was at home, or the hospital, he worked tirelessly to improve the condition of everything around him. He was an avid sportsman and ranked 7th in the nation for the MSU sharpshooters pistol team in 1954. In his free time, Herman enjoyed spending time on Long Beach Island with his family and friends. He loved reading books, traveling, watching WWII movies, doing crossword puzzles, walks in the park with Beverly, and always had a joke on the tip of his tongue. Papa was always in the stands cheering on his grandchildren during sporting and horse-riding events. Herman also won countless awards at antique car shows in his 1941 Cadillac convertible with his son Stuart by his side. But above all other achievements, he was a true patriarch to his family, as a strong and proud gentleman.



Herman was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly and their children Shelley and her husband Harvey, Stuart and his wife Melody. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Dana and husband Eric, Jason and his wife Danielle, Rebecca, Camille and Jake. Also by his adored great grandchildren, Jacob, Henry, and Hannah.



Funeral service will take place 12pm on Wednesday, July 15th at Bloomfield Cooper Jewish chapel funeral home. 2130 Hwy 35, Ocean Township, NJ 07712. Gatherings are limited to 50 persons and masks are required.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store