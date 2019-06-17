Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Herman L. Worsley, Sr.

Blue Eye, MO formerly of Long Branch - Herman L. Worsley, Sr. 81 of Blue Eye, MO, died on June 10th at his home. He was born in Kansas City, Mo. Herman served his country honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard, upon being discharged he settled in Long Branch.

Herman worked at Eastern Automotive (formerly known as Eastern Brake & Auto Parts) as a delivery person, eventually working his way to be the owner of the company. He retired in 1997 when he sold Eastern Automotive and returned to his beloved Missouri.

He was an exempt member of the Phil Daly Fire Company, Long Branch Fire Department, where he served as Captain in 1967. He was a 50 year life member of the Long Branch First Aid Squad.

Herman loved to RV, he and his wife travelled throughout the country. He was an avid fan of football liking many teams, he enjoyed gardening but mostly loved his children, grandchildren and his buddy Teddy Bear.

Surviving is his wife of 33 years, Edna "Chickie" Worsley; his children, Judi Scibetti and her husband Michael, Lyle Worsley and his wife Gayle, Pat Worsley and her significant other Penny Scott; Herman L. Worsley, Jr. and his wife Doris; Lilly Borrelli and her husband Joe and Michael McGuirk and his fiancé Glennis; his grandchildren, Amanda, Danielle, Jessica, Amber, Justin and Vincent; and great-grandson, Josh.

In accordance with Herman's wishes there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to . To share a favorite memory of send a message of condolence to Herman's family, please visit his page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 17, 2019
