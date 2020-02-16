Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
172 Shrewsbury Ave.,
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
172 Shrewsbury Ave
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Hazlet, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Credle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Lee Credle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Lee Credle Obituary
Herman Lee Credle

Neptune - Herman Lee Credle, 91 of Neptune, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020. At an early age, he accepted Christ into his life and was baptized. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy after 22 years of service and thereafter moved to NJ. He was a dedicated member and Trustee of Pilgrim Baptist Church for many years. Visitation will be Wednesday February 19th from 10am until the funeral service at 11am at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave., Red Bank. Interment will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hazlet. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -