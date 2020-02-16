|
Herman Lee Credle
Neptune - Herman Lee Credle, 91 of Neptune, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020. At an early age, he accepted Christ into his life and was baptized. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy after 22 years of service and thereafter moved to NJ. He was a dedicated member and Trustee of Pilgrim Baptist Church for many years. Visitation will be Wednesday February 19th from 10am until the funeral service at 11am at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave., Red Bank. Interment will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hazlet. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020