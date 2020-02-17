|
|
Herman Richard Feil
Lakewood - Herman Richard Feil, 100, of Lakewood passed away on Friday, February 14, at home with his family by his side.
Herman was born in Aalen Germany and during his childhood his family relocated a couple of times to High Bridge NJ, then Irvington NJ where he graduated from Irvington High. As an adult Herman lived in Irvington and Maplewood before moving to Lakewood in 1995. He was proud of his military service in the Army, serving active duty during WWII followed by the reserves until retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1970. In addition, he enjoyed many varied professional careers, from television repair to working on teams that crated aeronautical computers to medical devices, all while teaching night school for the electrician's union. He greatly enjoyed dancing, bocci, and traveling with his wife.
Herman was predeceased by his wife of 50 years Dorothy Neal Feil d. 2009 & daughter Patricia VanDerveer d. 2016. and is survived by his son Marc Feil (Thomas) of Hoboken, his granddaughter Bonnie VanDerveer of Iselin, two great-grandchildren Patrica Howard (Christian) of Westfield & Shaun VanDerveer of Iselin; two great-great-granddaughters Emma & Kaley. Memorial donations can be made to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Services Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, 859-441-7300, cst.dav.org.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, February 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Rd, Manasquan. Condolences and memories can be made to www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020