|
|
Hermine Joyce Samuels
Lakewood - Hermine Joyce Samuels, Joyce to everyone who knew her, was born to Monica (Smith) Mattis in Manchester, Jamaica on September 8, 1934; and spent her early adult life in Kingston, Jamaica.
In February 1954, Joyce married Clifford Arthur Samuels and together they raised a boisterous, lively brood of 5 children. In 1973, bitten by the American dream, Joyce left behind a career as a dressmaker and migrated to Lakewood, New Jersey.
Joyce began her working career in America at Brockway Glass, in Freehold, New Jersey. After retiring in 1991, she joined her son, Clive, in his restaurant, Island Man, and worked alongside him to grow that business.
In 2003, Joyce became the recipient of a transplanted liver, and her family is deeply grateful to her donor for the gift that extended Joyce's life.
Joyce was a member of Calvary Lighthouse in Lakewood, where she worshiped for over 35 years. We are comforted to know that she is now with her Redeemer, Christ.
Joyce is survived by her children: Clive (Sybil), Cedric (Claudette), Michael and his former wife, Kim, Denise (Ken) and Karen (Donald), grandchildren: Kareem, Tashelle, LaShawn, Nakeya, Jamaal, Akeem, Aaron, Michael, Jibron, Morgan, Shaquille, Kimani, Alyssa and Amelie, and great-great grandchildren: Sophearey, Sonandi, Skylar, Mason and Elliot.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. Another viewing will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:30am until the 11am Service at Calvary Lighthouse, Lakewood. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lakewood. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019