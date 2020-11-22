Hilda A. Cooper
Whting - Hilda A. Cooper, 78, of Whiting went to home to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father and late husband William H. Cooper Sr. on Saturday, November 21, 2020
Hilda Cooper is survived by 4 children, Tina & Tom Orth, Billy Cooper Jr, Tonia & George Moll, and Heather & Danny Dries. Also surviving are her five grandchildren, Gregory & Shawn Moll, Dahlia & Jade Orth, and Hailey Dries.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11am at the Old Whiting Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Whiting Bible Church or Gideon's International.