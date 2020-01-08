|
Hilda Grace Hurt
Ocean Grove - Hilda Grace Hurt, 77, of Ocean Grove, NJ passed on January 6, 2020. She is survived by her children: Jimmy L. Hurt Jr, Rhonda Hurt, Rita Peavy, Roslyn Steverson, Dollie Blanks, Jason A. Hurt Sr.; a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, four siblings, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 10am Sat, Jan 11 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 61A Cherry St, Tinton Falls. Immediately following visitation, the funeral service begins at 11 am. Complete obituary may be viewed on www.bucklandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020