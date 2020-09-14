1/
Hilda Kupfer
Hilda Kupfer

Ocean Grove - Hilda Kupfer, of Ocean Grove , passed away September 12,2020 at Meridian Nursing & Rehabilitation at Ocean Grove . She was 92 years old.

Hilda was predeceased by her parents August and Frances Kuffermann and her husband Louis Kupfer. Surviving are her loving daughter Madeline Starkey and husband James of Ocean Twp.; sister Frances Whitehead of Neptune; two grandchildren Donna Drury and husband Daniel; William Starkey and wife Brianna; as well as 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private and under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
