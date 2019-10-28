|
|
Hilda Wolff Soden
Jackson - Hilda Wolff Soden, age 75, of Jackson, New Jersey passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. Hilda was born February 7, 1944 in Newark, NJ. She was raised in South Orange, later moving to Lakewood and finally settling in Jackson, NJ for the past 8 years. Hilda is a graduate of Moravian College with a Bachelor's Degree and of Newark State College with a Master's Degree. Mrs. Soden worked as a teacher for the Lakewood Board of Education, retiring in 1999. She loved to vacation to Myrtle Beach, square dance, golf and take cruises. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt and will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Soden is survived by her husband of 52 years, H. Robert, children, Jonathan Soden and his wife Teresa and Rebeccah Soden, sister, Sarah Fischer and her husband Jeff, niece, Helen Rupp and her husband William Simmons and grand niece, Alyssa Seager and her husband Brian Greene.
Funeral Gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10-11AM at the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Hilda's memory to the Moravian College Library Book Fund.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Soden family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019