Hildegard Wils Marx
Little Silver - Hildegard Wils Marx passed away peacefully at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, on August 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Chestnut Hill, PA, but had lived most of her life in Little Silver, N.J. Hildy was a graduate of PennState, and worked as a Journalist for many years for both the Red Bank Register and the Two River Times.
She is predeceased by both her first husband, Richard S. Fontaine and her second husband, Bernard J Marx.
Surviving is her son, Peter E. Fontaine and his wife Tessa of Nottingham, PA, her daughter Jessica C. Fontaine Slattery and her husband Patrick of Red Bank, her 5 Grandchildren Juliet, Robert, Fiona, Peter, and Cameron, and all of the very hungry birds and squirrels that will miss her daily feedings.
Hildy had many interests, including antiques, house plants, gardening (she was a member of the Shrewsbury Garden Club) and was a lover of Siamese cats. She also loved a cold glass of Chardonnay each night before dinner. Above all else, she loved her family, and spent many happy afternoons in the company of her grandchildren.
A Memorial Gathering will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 from 3 PM to 7 PM with a Memorial Service to begin at 6:15 PM.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
The Associated Humane Society, 2960 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 2, 2019