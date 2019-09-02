Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:15 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hildegard Marx
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hildegard Wils Marx


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hildegard Wils Marx Obituary
Hildegard Wils Marx

Little Silver - Hildegard Wils Marx passed away peacefully at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, on August 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born in Chestnut Hill, PA, but had lived most of her life in Little Silver, N.J. Hildy was a graduate of PennState, and worked as a Journalist for many years for both the Red Bank Register and the Two River Times.

She is predeceased by both her first husband, Richard S. Fontaine and her second husband, Bernard J Marx.

Surviving is her son, Peter E. Fontaine and his wife Tessa of Nottingham, PA, her daughter Jessica C. Fontaine Slattery and her husband Patrick of Red Bank, her 5 Grandchildren Juliet, Robert, Fiona, Peter, and Cameron, and all of the very hungry birds and squirrels that will miss her daily feedings.

Hildy had many interests, including antiques, house plants, gardening (she was a member of the Shrewsbury Garden Club) and was a lover of Siamese cats. She also loved a cold glass of Chardonnay each night before dinner. Above all else, she loved her family, and spent many happy afternoons in the company of her grandchildren.

A Memorial Gathering will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 from 3 PM to 7 PM with a Memorial Service to begin at 6:15 PM.

In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

The Associated Humane Society, 2960 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hildegard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now