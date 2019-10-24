|
Holland R. Rudy
Middletown - Holland R Rudy, 89, of Middletown, NJ, passed away on October 21, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Holland and his family have resided in Middletown for 57 years. He was born in Carlisle, PA and lived on army bases in Georgia and the Philippines while his father was an Army Sergeant. His family then returned to their hometown of Lebanon, PA where he spent his high school years and played trombone in the marching band. Holland also proudly served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. After marriage and college, Holland relocated to New Jersey for his career. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer (member of the technical staff) for Bell Laboratories, primarily in Holmdel and Middletown, but also commuting to Murray Hill for several years. He retired in 1996.
Holland earned his degrees in electrical engineering, a BS from Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA and an MS from New York University.
Holland was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed jogging, bicycling, swimming in the ocean, sailing, and kayaking. He liked spending time with family in Pottsville, PA and Lebanon, PA. He also enjoyed family vacations in Ocean City, NJ, Myrtle Beach, SC, and English Center, PA. Holland was a fan of Penn State football and the NY Giants and Mets.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years Helen (nee Clauser); two daughters, Sherrill L. Rudy of Aberdeen, NJ and Jennifer Rudy Lasher of Rocky River, OH; two grandchildren, Gregory M. Lasher and his wife, Megan Brown Lasher of Raleigh, NC and Andrea M. Lasher, Rocky River. He is also survived by an extended loving family. He is predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Holland Rudy and his father, Randall P. Rudy.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9 am to 11 am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Penn State University, Office of University Development, 116 Old Main, University Park, PA 16802. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019