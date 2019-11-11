|
|
Holley A. Simmons
Toms River - Holley A. Simmons, 93, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on November 9th 2019. She was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, grew up in Wellesley Hills, MA, and resided in Toms River since 1951. Holley was a graduate of Oberlin College in Ohio where she majored in Fine Arts. She loved music and was an accomplished jazz pianist. She was a champion of the underdog and shared her knowledge of nutrition with all. She was a proud patriot. She loved reading, gardening and Thanksgiving with her extended family. Holley was a communicant of St. Joseph's parish.
Holley was predeceased by her beloved husband Roy G. Simmons in 2004. She is survived by her daughter Mary Stafford, son Daniel K. Simmons, son William G. Simmons, daughter Elizabeth Bingham (David Gallante), and her brother William C. Atkinson. Holley is also survived by eleven grandchildren: William Glen Simmons Jr., Glen Hayden Bingham, Michel Robert Simmons, Holley Roseanne Simmons, Tara Elizabeth Adele Simmons, Daniel Michael Bingham, Genevieve Celeste Bingham, Mary Sharon Stafford, Geoffrey Skyler Roy Gallante, John Joseph Stafford, James Hugh Stafford and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, from 7-9 PM, and Thursday, November 14, from 9 AM until the Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Stafford Township, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019