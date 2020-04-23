|
Holly Tyger
Barnegat - Holly A. Myer Tyger, age 58, of Barnegat passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, NJ. She was born in Point Pleasant, NJ, to Bruce and Florence Myer. Holly met the love of her life, Francis J. Tyger, at the young age of 16 whom she married August 31, 1979. Holly's life was her children and family. She spent many years caring for others as a CNA. She later went on to running her own business until 2004, then she enjoyed spending her days with her grandchildren and family. Holly's love for her family was unconditional. Her passion for ancestry led her to founding the Christen Myer Annual family reunion with family members across the country. Holly had a strong love for the Lord. She also was a lover of animals and nature and enjoyed spending her summers camping with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Holly is survived by her loving husband, Francis J. Tyger; her four children, Lacie Longo, Leia Tyger, Marguerite Tyger, and James Tyger; beloved son in law, Christopher A. Longo and her "adopted" son Orett Tai-sen choy; nine grandchildren, Livannah Longo, Christopher D. Longo, Kasandra Miller, Laila Longo, Aubree Miller, Jacob Kronberger, Ariel Tyger, James J. Tyger, and Jamarr C. Dickerson Jr. Holly is also survived by her father, Bruce Myer, stepmother Debbie Myer, sister Shelley Donaldson, Adrianna Myer, and Renee Vanalstyne and her brother Matthew Myer; her father-in-law George Tyger and mother-in-law Linda Tyger. Holly is predeceased by her mother Florence E. Myer and her son Francis J. Tyger Jr. Holly leaves behind a large extended family of her beloved brother-in-laws, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, as well as the many she has loved as her own family over the years. Holly also leaves behind her beloved "Boogie" family. She will be dearly missed. Private arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home. Interment at Blue Mountain Cemetery, Saugerties, NY. A celebration of life will be held in Holly's honor in June.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020