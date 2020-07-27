Honorata Tomaszewski
Middletown - Honorata Tomaszewski, age 90, of Middletown, N.J. passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2020. She was born to the late Teofil and Jadwiga Nowicka in Poland. Honorata was a seamstress for many years and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband, Tadeusz Tomaszewski; three children, Elizabeth Ross, Christopher and Andrew; a sister, Helena and brothers, Stanley and Romuald.
Honorata is survived by three children, Robert ( Bozena ), Richard ( Grace ) and Halina Iverson ( Mark ); a brother, Walter ( Kristine ); two sisters, Christine ( Jerry ) and Irene; seven grandchildren, Lisa, Monika, Mark, Alex, Christine, Coleen, Eliana and Juliana and four great grandchildren, Enzo, William, Regan, and Hudson.
There will be a visitation on Thursday July 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday July 31, 2020 at St. James R. C. Church in Red Bank followed by an interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.
