1/1
Honorata Tomaszewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Honorata's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Honorata Tomaszewski

Middletown - Honorata Tomaszewski, age 90, of Middletown, N.J. passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2020. She was born to the late Teofil and Jadwiga Nowicka in Poland. Honorata was a seamstress for many years and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband, Tadeusz Tomaszewski; three children, Elizabeth Ross, Christopher and Andrew; a sister, Helena and brothers, Stanley and Romuald.

Honorata is survived by three children, Robert ( Bozena ), Richard ( Grace ) and Halina Iverson ( Mark ); a brother, Walter ( Kristine ); two sisters, Christine ( Jerry ) and Irene; seven grandchildren, Lisa, Monika, Mark, Alex, Christine, Coleen, Eliana and Juliana and four great grandchildren, Enzo, William, Regan, and Hudson.

There will be a visitation on Thursday July 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday July 31, 2020 at St. James R. C. Church in Red Bank followed by an interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

Please visit Honorata's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
St. James R. C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John E Day Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved