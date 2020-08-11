1/1
Hope Elaine Leitch
1946 - 2020
Hope Elaine Leitch

Waynesboro, VA - Hope Elaine Leitch (Oma), 74, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born April 1, 1946, a daughter of the late Albert J. and Luella Barbara (Robson) Saddler.

Hope was a former employee of the Edelweiss Restaurant in Greenville.

She was known for her one of a kind personality and feistiness.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas S. Leitch.

Survivors include three sons, Eric Scott Smaridge and wife, Jennifer, Thomas S. Leitch, lll and William Leitch; three daughters, Kelli Jean Short and husband, Alan, Susan Coppola and husband, Sal and Jenna Leitch; one brother, Albert Saddler; as well as 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Hope also leaves her special furry friend, "Bella".

Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting

www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
5409498383
