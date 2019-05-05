Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. James Roman Catholic Church
Red Bank, NJ
Horatio E. Firth Obituary
Horatio E. Firth

Whiting - Horatio E. Firth, 95, of Whiting, passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Horatio and Loretta (Dougherty) Firth. Horatio worked as a project manager for Federal Pacific electrical company for most of his career. He proudly served our country in the U.S Army during World War II. He was a member of St. Joseph Society at St. Leo's and the Knights of Columbus at St. James. Horatio was an avid Yankee fan and loved golf for relaxation.

He is predeceased by his wife Elizabeth in 2002. Surviving are his daughters Linda Layton and her husband Greg, Karen Diamond and her husband Larry and Virginia Bennett and her husband James, his six grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 9 - 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Horatio's memory to Unbound, 1 Elmwood Ave. Kansas City, Kansas 66103.

Please visit Horatio's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019
