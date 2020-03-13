|
|
Horst Karl Wachter
Whiting - Horst Karl Wachter, 84, recently of Whiting and formerly of New York, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-5pm with Services to begin at 4pm from the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting. Committal will be Monday at 1pm in the Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY. Please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com for more information.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020