Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-5700
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Committal
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Ferncliff Cemetery
Hartsdale, NY
View Map
Horst Karl Wachter Obituary
Horst Karl Wachter

Whiting - Horst Karl Wachter, 84, recently of Whiting and formerly of New York, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-5pm with Services to begin at 4pm from the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting. Committal will be Monday at 1pm in the Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY. Please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com for more information.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
