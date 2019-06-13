|
Howard B. Freeman
Neptune - Howard "Howie" B. Freeman, 82, of Neptune, after a long battle with Lewy-Body Dementia passed away at home Monday, June 10, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born in 1937, he was raised in Rochester, NY, a long-time resident of Livonia, NY and Neptune, NJ. In his early years, Howie was a lineman with Jersey Central Power & Light, a job about which he was incredibly passionate. After suffering a back injury and no longer able to climb telephone poles, Howie became a salesman and district manager for over 30 years working for various educational printing companies. After retiring from sales, Howie was a school bus driver for Monmouth Regional High School. Howie also served in the Army with the 3rd Armored Division from 1955-1958, stationed in Germany. He had a deep love of country and was proud to have served. Many referred to Howie as "Mr. Patriotic" and among his friends and family, he will forever be remembered for his memorable July 4th "Pool of Fire" celebrations.
Howie was an avid golfer and fisherman and a life-long lover of all sports. He was a 3-sport athlete while attending Monroe High School in Rochester, NY, playing baseball, basketball and football; and was an umpire for both softball and baseball on both the high school and collegiate levels. Howie loved children and served the community as a coach for Pop Warner Football in Neptune. Howie was a Freemason and in his later years a member of the St. Andrew's United Methodist Church (Spring Lake) men's bible study group which he affectionately referred to as "The Bible Boys".
The Freeman family would like to thank Dr. Nick Di Guglielmo, Olga's Helpers and Hackensack Meridian Hospice for their steadfast support.
Howie will forever be remembered for his smile, big heart, fun-loving nature and his deep devotion and love of his family, which meant the world to him. Howie will be missed by his beautiful wife of 55 years, Norma (Shafto) Freeman; his daughters Karen Freeman (Robin Smith) and Jill Freeman (Todd Staudinger); grandson Nicolas Simard; sister-in-law Joyce Shafto (Mary Nielsen); brother-in-law George Shafto (Candy); niece Stephanie Bruther (Brendan); and many cousins, great nieces and great nephew.
In honor of Howie, there will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, June 17, from 12:00pm - 3pm at Spring Lake Manor in Spring Lake, NJ. All family and friends are invited to join us in celebrating a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, donations to the following charities/organizations would be appreciated: ; Lewy Body Dementia Association; Hackensack Meridian Health Hospice.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019