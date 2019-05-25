|
|
Howard Cook
Eatontown - Howard Wilson Cook, 64, of Eatontown, passed away suddenly at home on May 22, 2019. Howard was born in Red Bank to Donald Calvin and Margaret (Conover) Cook. He grew up in Eatontown and graduated from Monmouth Regional High School.
For over 40 years, he was a truck driver and mechanic for the family business, L.F. Venezia Trucking in Howell.
Howard will be remembered for being a loyal partner, father and grandfather. He was a hard-working man who was dedicated to his family. Howard was a great friend with a loving and compassionate heart that had a soft spot for his three grandchildren. He was very active in the Boy Scouts as a child through his early adulthood and took pride in watching his grandson follow in his steps and in his granddaughter's love for cheerleading.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald and his sister, Ruth Van Orren.
Howard is survived by his longtime companion, Mary Pansulla, daughter, Angela Muñoz and husband Percy Muñoz of Millstone, sons; Christopher Cook and fiancé Heather Robison of Farmingdale and Ryan Cook and fiancé Kate Luethold of Belmar, mother, Margaret Cook of Eatontown, sister, April Szaro and husband John Szaro, former wife Anne Venezia, and his grandchildren Lorenzo, Amelia and Elliot.
Visitation will be held at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad St., Eatontown, NJ on Tues., May 28th from 4-8pm with a funeral service during visitation. Interment will be private.
Donations may be made in Howard's memory through his personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/howard-w-cook for the Monmouth Council Boy Scouts of America.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 25, 2019