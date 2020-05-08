Howard E. Kessler
Howard E. Kessler

Jackson Twp - Howard E. Kessler, 86, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Hampton Ridge Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Toms River, NJ.

Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson, NJ.

For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Funeral services provided by
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
