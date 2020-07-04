1/
Howard F. Scott Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard F. Scott Jr.

Toms River, NJ - Howard F. Scott Jr., 78, of Toms River passed away peacefully in his home on June 18th, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Howard made his way to the Toms River area where he was a Truck Driver for Ferguson in Lakewood. He is survived by his sons, Eric and Lee Scott, his brothers, Raymond and Jonathan Scott, as well as his sister, Joanne Picher. Howard will also be missed by his extended family, the Chillemi's, as well as all of those who knew him. Visitation will be held at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ on Thursday, July 9th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, with services to conclude at 7:30 pm on the same date. Cremation will be private. www.silvertonmemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Service
07:30 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved