Howard F. Scott Jr.
Toms River, NJ - Howard F. Scott Jr., 78, of Toms River passed away peacefully in his home on June 18th, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Howard made his way to the Toms River area where he was a Truck Driver for Ferguson in Lakewood. He is survived by his sons, Eric and Lee Scott, his brothers, Raymond and Jonathan Scott, as well as his sister, Joanne Picher. Howard will also be missed by his extended family, the Chillemi's, as well as all of those who knew him. Visitation will be held at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ on Thursday, July 9th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, with services to conclude at 7:30 pm on the same date. Cremation will be private. www.silvertonmemorial.com