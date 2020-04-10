|
|
Howard Francis X. Hayden
Middletown - Howard Francis X. Hayden, of Middletown, passed away at Riverview Medical Center on Tuesday, April 7th. He was born in New York City, NY, the son of Howard T. Hayden and Elizabeth (nee Cashman) Hayden. He honorably served in our country's Army National Reserves. His professional endeavor was as a supervisor in the steel trades. Howard was a true craftsman whose work, metal lathing, reflected the focus and precision, the thinking-through, the planning required by that craft, and earning him high esteem among his brothers in the trade. As chief foreman, he supervised numerous notable projects, including the construction of the Verrazano Narrows Bridge.
Howard possessed many wonderful qualities that he generously shared with family and friends. His loss, a profound one for his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Elaine, is shared by his brother, Donald Hayden, and nine nieces and nephews. Howard was predeceased by his parents, and by his sister, Barbara Hayden Fitzpatrick.
Beyond family and many friends, Howard's memory will live on in his commitment to his community. He served St. Leo's Church in Lincroft as an usher, and was a supporter of St. James Church in Red Bank. As a member of the Little Silver Fire Department he received many special awards. Howard was a member of The Briody Group of Rumson, and among all his favorite leisure activities, he loved to play tennis, baseball and a round of golf.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, all services are under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will be planned for a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a gift to the be made in Howard's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020