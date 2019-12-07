Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
St. James RC Church
Howard James Moody Obituary
Howard James Moody

Red Bank - Howard James Moody, 80, of Red Bank, passed away on December 4, 2019. He was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Ralph and Hazel (Wilson) Moody. A graduate of Iona College, he worked for 39 years for the State of New York and was the Chief Real Estate Appraiser for the Life Bureau. Howard enjoyed spending time outdoors and had a passion for fly fishing. He was an avid reader and loved traveling with his wife. Most of all, he cherished the time spent playing with his grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his sister Doris. He is survived by his beloved wife Margaret (Healy) Moody of 49 years, his two loving daughters Jean and her husband Daniel and Alison and her husband Brian, his cherished grandchildren Conner, Henry and Jack, his brother in law George Doherty and his nephews Michael and his wife Robin and William and his wife Heather.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Monday December 9, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James RC Church on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Howard's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W.,

Lilburn, GA 30047. Please visit Howard's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
