Howard L. Mason
Howard L. Mason

Little Silver - Howard L. Mason died Monday, October 2nd at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. He was raised in Springfield, N.J. graduating from Jonathan Dayton Regional High School and Columbia Univ. NYC with a Master's degree. He pursued a career as a Member of Technical Staff at AT&T Bell Laboratories, beginning at Murray Hill, NJ and moving with his department to the AT&T facility in Holmdel, retiring after 30 years of service. His motto became "Retirement is a full-time job.". Howard was a past member of the United Methodist Church in Springfield and Little Silver, and for many years, the Tower Hill Presbyterian Church of Red Bank, always giving faithfully of his time and talents. Howard loved the sea, and spent many enjoyable days swimming, boogie boarding or just relaxing. He was a talented musician, playing the piano and organ by ear. He loved listening to barbershop harmony and was a member of the Monmouth County Theater Organ Society. Many enjoyable outings were spent " birding" as a member of the Monmouth County Audubon and also with the NJ Audubon Society. He was grateful for all the good friends that were a part of his life's journey. Howard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice A. Mason of Little Silver and his sister, Bernice C. Gangaware of Belmar.

A Memorial Service will be held for Howard on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tower Hill Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Rd, Red Bank, NJ 07701. In order to attend the service, all attendees will be required to complete a health form https://howard-mason-funeral-tower-hill-first-presbyterian church.pushpayevents.com/booking/attendees/new Reservations are required by the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 180 Newman Springs Rd, Red Bank, NJ 07701, Aslan Youth Ministries, 255 Harding Rd, Red Bank, NJ 07701, or Tower Hill Presbyterian Church. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Tower Hill Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
