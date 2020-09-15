Howard Lawson



Howard Frederick Lawson of Barnegat Light, NJ passed peacefully in his home on February 6, 2020 at the age of 91. He was the beloved Husband of the late Ann Lawson. He is survived by his sister Georgette Lawson, his only son Matthew G Lawson and his wife Loretta, grandchildren Matthew Lawson, Marc Lawson and Angela Katz and her husband Nick.



Howard proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1946-1952. He courageously fought in the Korean War, and embodied the character of a true Marine and remained that way until the very end.



Howard was born and raised in Pennsauken, NJ and had a career in the printing business in Philadelphia, PA. Upon retiring, he spent the majority of his later life in Barnegat Light, NJ. This is where he became a well- known charter fisherman on Long Beach Island as the captain of the boat named "Stingray." He was a selfless gentleman, always offering help to everyone he came in contact with. Howard adored his boys, his son and grandsons were the light(s) of his life. His fondest memories included the times that he spent with his family and close friends. He loved to tell stories about his life experiences and enjoyed boastfully sharing stories about his family. Howard was a true icon in the community and he is dearly missed.



All friends and family are welcome to join a celebration of his life at the Lighthouse Marina (19 W 6th St Barnegat Light, NJ 08006) on Monday September 21st from 3-5 PM.









