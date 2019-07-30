|
|
Howard "Doc" Richmond
Oakhurst - Howard "Doc" Richmond, 90, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. He was born on December 29, 1928 to George and Bessie Richmond. He graduated from Asbury Park High School and Trenton State Teachers College. He earned a master's degree from Columbia University.
He was a veteran of the US Army serving from 1952-1954. He was a 60-year member of the First United Methodist Church of Oakhurst. Doc was a 61-year member of the Oakhurst Fire Department and a member of the Oakhurst First Aid Squad. He was a driving force behind the restoration of the Eden Woolley House that is the home of the Township of Ocean Historical Museum. A gallery in the house and a street corner were both named in his honor for his contributions to our community. He also loved gardening, fishing and travel.
Doc was a Physical Education teacher at Asbury Park High School and later became an administrator in several community colleges.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Virginia; his children, Kathy and her husband Randy Ng; Kenneth and his wife Tammi Richmond and Nancy Richmond and her husband Mark Pachak; brother, Charles Richmond; also surviving are his much loved grandchildren: Michael Ng and his wife Tara, Matthew Ng, Colin, Kylie and Ryan Richmond.
Visitation will be from 3-7 pm Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral service 10 am Saturday at the funeral home followed by burial at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Box 516, Oakhurst, NJ 07755 or to the Oakhurst Fire Department, 72 Larkin Place, Oakhurst, NJ 07755. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019