Edison - Howard J. Rippel, 67, of Edison, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1951 to Nat and Gisella Rippel, in the Bronx, NY. Howard was known to be a passionate musician who enjoyed playing many different instruments such as the saxophone, guitar and bass. He was an avid Jets fan who enjoyed listening to rock 'n' roll and excelled at mathematics. After graduating from Rutgers University he moved to San Francisco where he pursued a music career for many years. He later settled back in New Jersey where he worked as a warehouse worker for Revlon and other companies, in addition to being the frontman of several bands. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Howard is survived by his mother Gisella Rippel; daughter, Nicole Hagerty and her husband James; son, Kris Kaiser and his wife Amy Skryja; sister, Sherry Tonkonow and her husband Barry; and two grandchildren, Grace Kaiser and Milo Kaiser. He was preceded in death by his father, Nat Rippel and brother, Phillip Rippel. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10am to 11:30am with a service to follow at 11:30am at the Waitt Funeral Home located at 501 Hwy 79, Morganville, NJ 07751. Howard will be laid to rest at the Baron Hirsch Cemetery, located at 1126 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Howard to the
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019