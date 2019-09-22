|
|
Dr. Howard S. Tarabour
Long Branch - Dr. Howard S. Tarabour died Friday, September 20, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. He was 88.
Born in Newark, he grew up in Hillside until he settled in Lincroft, where he opened his dental practice in 1957, having built the building with his business partner, Dr. Edward Morris. His practice remained on Newman Springs Road for over 50 years prior to retiring. During his career, Dr. Tarabour was one of the original trustees of Delta Dental of New Jersey and served on the board for 16 years. He also served as a consultant to the NJ State Board of Dentistry for over 30 years.
Dr. Tarabour was a captain in the US Air Force and honorably served our country during the Korean War. He served as a base dental surgeon at Sampson AFB and as Deputy Base Dental Surgeon at Plattsburg AFB in New York State.
He was predeceased by his sister, Gloria Rubin.
Surviving is his loving wife of almost 30 years, Arlene; his children: Scott Sugarman, Wendi Sugarman Bieber and her husband, Brian Bieber; along with his three grandchildren: Sophia Sugarman, and Alexa and Ryen Bieber.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3PM at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 2130 Highway 35, Ocean, NJ. Shiva will immediately follow the service.
Burial will take place in Florida on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Howard S. Tarabour's name to the Pink Angels Memorial Foundation, www.pinkangelsofmemorial.org -or- the , .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019