Spray Beach - Howard Sheridan, 93, of Spray Beach passed away on June 6th, 2019. Howard was born and raised in Bergenfield and formerly of Ridgefield Park. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II from 1943-1946 where he proudly learned morse code. He received his business degree from the University of Miami and was a long-time employee of Reynolds Metals. While he raised his family in Ridgefield Park with his wife Marie, he served as President of the Board of Health and was a 30-year member and Past Captain of the Ridgefield Park Volunteer Fire Department.
His love for Long Beach Island brought him and his wife to permanently retire to Spray Beach in the late 1980s. Howard was a member of the Spray Beach Yacht Club and was appointed positions on their Membership and Property and Grounds Committees. He volunteered for 25 years at the popular LBI Chowderfest. Howard was a devoted fisherman and wood worker who also enjoyed working with stained glass. He traveled extensively across the United States but his life was Long Beach Island. He will be missed by many.
Mr. Sheridan was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Marie Sheridan. He is survived by his daughter, Patti Herrmann and her husband, Bill, son Dave Sheridan and his wife, Kathy, grandchildren, Gregor, Erica, Christopher, Carolyn and Caitlin along with 4 great-grandchildren.
Cremation was private and under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd (corner of 12th St.), Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Sheridan's memory may be made to the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 132, Beach Haven, NJ 08008.
Published in Beach Haven Times on June 13, 2019