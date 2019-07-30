Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Howard Trucks Obituary
Howard Trucks

Freehold - Howard I. Trucks, 68, of Freehold passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at home. He was born in Pennslyvania and resided in Union, NJ before settling in Freehold 31 years ago. He proudly served in the National Guard from 1970 - 1976. Howard was employed by Kristen Distribution as a truck driver before retiring in 1992.

Howard was predeceased by his parents Philip and Eleanor Trucks. He is survived by his wife Evelyn; son Patrick Coffey, Jr. and his wife Jeannine; son Sean Coffey; son Thomas Trucks and daughter Cristianne Trucks; grandchildren Patrick, Alexa and Mitchell Coffey.

The viewing will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 7 pm - 9 pm at the Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com in lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made in Howards memory to Hope Through Heroes , www.arthritis.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019
