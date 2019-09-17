|
Howard Werner
Forked River - Howard Werner, 75 of Forked River passed away suddenly from cardiac complications early Saturday morning, September 14th 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center.
Howard was born in Elizabeth, N.J. and was a long time resident of Roselle, N.J. He was known as "Wee Willie Huckerman" and "Humphrey" by his friends and "Sweet Willie" by Marie. Howie enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, vacationing on cruise ships, watching the Dodgers on TV, having breakfast with his "buds" at the German butcher, playing with Shelby and enjoying great dinners on the road with Marie.
Everyone who knew Howie knew his passion and love for Dobermans. Howie has touched so many lives in so many ways. The memories will last forever. His friends and family were fortunate to have him in their lives.
Howard is survived by his devoted wife and best friend Marie, their loyal Doberman Shelby, his nieces KC Bildner and Maggie Lunetta, his nephew Jason Lunetta and many caring cousins.
Friends may call from 2 - 6 pm Thursday at Layton's Home For Funerals, (609) 971-6800, 250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, Lacey. A funeral service will be offered Thursday afternoon at 4 pm. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Howard, may be made to the Popcorn Park Zoo, P.O. Box 43, Forked River, NJ 08731-0043. For more information, please visit laytons.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019