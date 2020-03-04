|
|
Hugh B. Adams
Keansburg - Hugh B. Adams, 88, of Keansburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 3rd, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, prior to Moving to Keansburg. Hugh was a Mutual Clerk for Meadowlands and Monmouth Race Track. He was an avid New York Giants and San Fransisco Giants fan. Hugh is survived by his loving daughter and son in-law; Loretta and Christopher Kenny Sr. of Delaware; his grandson Christopher Kenny Jr.; and one great grandchild. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, March 11th, from 2-4pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. Cremation will be private. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020