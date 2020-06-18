Hugh John Roarty



Bayonne & Wall Twp. - Hugh John Roarty of Bayonne and Wall Township, New Jersey passed away peacefully on June 12th, 2020. He was a graduate of Bayonne High School and Saint Peter's College with a major in Economics and a minor in Philosophy. He served in the United States Army from 1969-1971 as a First Lieutenant. During his time in service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star Medal. After returning from Vietnam he worked for U.S. Gypsum, Xerox and later as a Sales Account Executive with SeaLand Service until his retirement. He was an active member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 151 and played a vital role in the establishment of the Vietnam Memorial in Dennis P. Collins Park in Bayonne. Hugh jokingly referred to himself as "The Cool Guy" and always had nicknames for his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His hobbies included photography, HO model trains, mastering the art of woodworking, yelling at the New York Giants and traveling to see his children and grandchildren. He did not go anywhere without his loving wife Claire at his side, trips to his woodshop being the only exception. He is predeceased by his parents John and Rose Roarty, his brother Charlie Roarty, his sisters-in-law Claire (Markey) Roarty, Ellen O'Connell, Joanne Kennedy, his brothers-in-law Daniel O'Connell, Barry O'Connell, Father Mark O'Connell and nephew Denis O'Connell. He is survived by his wife Claire, sons Hugh and wife Tracie, Joseph and wife Mandy, Denis and wife Jaclyn, daughter Rosemary and husband Loyad Booker, grandchildren Destin, Cassandra, Colin, Liam, Jake, Brenna, Nathan, Elise and John, brother Jack Roarty, sister Bella Milancewich and husband Joe, brothers-in-law Eugene O'Connell and wife Melida, Jim Kennedy and wife Sue, and Denis O'Connell, his sisters-in-law Mary O'Connell, Mary Beth Caulfield and husband Jack, Jane O'Brien and husband Jay, Margaret Nielsen and husband Jeff, Kathleen Mahoney and husband Jim and his 31 nieces and nephews. Family visitation was held at Sweeney Funeral Home, Bayonne on Friday June 19, 2020 followed by Internment with Military Honors at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ.In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in his name can be made to St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City (link here).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store